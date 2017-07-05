Colleen Hoover to Host Massive Romance Signing Event for Charity.

#1 New York Times Best-Selling Author, Colleen Hoover, Bringing Hundreds of Romance Writers and Readers Together for a Great Cause.

Book Bonanza is the name of the extravaganza created by Colleen Hoover, her charity The Bookworm Box, and Indie Solutions that will descend on Denver, Colorado the weekend of July 20th 2018. All proceeds from the impressive event will be donated to SafeHouse Denver, an organization that provides emergency shelter, counseling and advocacy for victims of domestic violence and their children. The weekends festivities will consist of panel discussions, a vendor expo, multiple signings, a concert, and word has it, a room full of cupcakes. The list of signing authors is vast and includes multiple award-winning, New York Times, Wall Street Journal and USA Today best-selling authors.

The majority of the authors attending are contemporary romance and new adult writers, however, just about every genre will be represented with over one hundred and fifty authors participating. Tickets will go on sale Monday, July 31st, 2017 and the buzz surrounding acquiring one of the coveted 1,900 that will be available is already heating up the book world.

