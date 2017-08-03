Colors Of The Month: Summer Brights

It was hard to choose just one color to focus on this month — especially as the strong trend for bright interior palettes continues on Instagram and Pinterest. So, we’ve decided to focus on a small range of colors that beautifully encompass the season’s hottest hues. From watermelon red to fresh peach, these are the colors that just say “summer”.

Watermelon Red

Why we love it: Not quite pink but not quite crimson, this in-between hue brings a uniquely bold energy to a room. The deep watermelon shade of the Vintage Columnar Brass Table Lamp or the slightly darker Vintage Alvar Aalto-Style Armchairs offer an easy way to integrate this color.

Pineapple Yellow

Why we love it: Sunny and optimistic, this intense yellow perks up an interior like no other. Whether you use it as an accent with the Vintage Mid-Century Yellow Table Lamps or make it the focal point of a room like the Vintage Raymond Loewy Style Tall Dresser, you can’t go wrong.

Margarita Green

Why we love it: Green is one of our favorite ways to make a space feel a bit more soothing, so it’s only natural that a margarita-inspired hue would offer a similar invitation to unwind. The Philippe Starck Victoria Ghost Chairs and the Custom Green Accent Pillows may be light in color, but they still make a big impact.

Peaches ‘n Cream