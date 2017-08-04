Computer Science Isn't Just A Boys Club Anymore

It is our responsibility to inspire women to excel in technology careers. By fostering equal opportunity in computer science women can be proportionally represented as technical leaders, executives, founders, VCs, board members, and software engineers. Although options for encouragement may seem limited, code.org intends to change things with a new course.

This new course, “AP Computer Science Principles” is specifically aimed at minorities and women in an effort to increase equality in the computer science space. And it’s working. Since 2016, minority enrolment is up 135% while female enrolment is up 170%.