Republicans Pledge To Work On Legislation To Protect Dreamers Endangered By Trump Decision

WASHINGTON ― Members of Congress vowed on Tuesday to work on legislative solutions to protect young undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, after President Donald Trump followed through on a campaign promise to put them back at risk of deportation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday morning that the Trump administration is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allowed nearly 800,000 so-called “Dreamers” to get two-year work permits and reprieve from deportation. When their permits expire, DACA recipients will now be unable to work legally and could be detained and deported under Trump’s efforts to expel more undocumented immigrants.

The administration’s directive gives Congress six months to reach a deal to address the status of Dreamers.

Calling DACA a “clear abuse of executive authority,” House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said in a statement that “it is my hope” Congress “will be able to find consensus on a permanent legislative solution.”

“The president’s announcement does not revoke permits immediately, and it is important that those affected have clarity on how this interim period will be carried out. At the heart of this issue are young people who came to this country through no fault of their own, and for many of them it’s the only country they know,” Ryan said.

Ahead of the announcement, Trump tweeted that Congress should “get ready to do your job.”

Many Republicans have voted in the past to end DACA ― likely an easier vote under former President Barack Obama, who created the program and would not sign into law any bill to terminate the protections. Most of them also opposed previous efforts to provide reprieve to Dreamers, such as the Dream Act, a bill first introduced 16 years ago that would allow undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children to gain legal status and eventual citizenship.

But they could now change course, particularly given the politics involved. Deporting Dreamers is not a politically popular move, nor was ending DACA ― 64 percent of Americans said they supported maintaining the program in a NBC News/Survey Monkey poll released on Thursday. Other polling has shown that a majority of conservatives support allowing Dreamers to remain in the country and gain legal status.

Republicans have multiple options if they want to sign on to current legislation to protect Dreamers. There is a 2017 iteration of the Dream Act in both chambers; the House bill has two Republican sponsors and the Senate bill has three Republican sponsors.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said Tuesday that he plans to re-double his efforts on the Dream Act, criticizing Trump’s announcement as “the wrong approach to immigration policy.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday called on Ryan to “bring the Dream Act to the floor for a vote without delay.”

GOP members have also created what they are calling a more conservative version of the Dream Act. It would provide a path to citizenship to Dreamers with some restrictions, such as eligibility for those who entered the country before they were 16 years old, versus the current cutoff of 18.

In the House, Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.) introduced the Recognizing America’s Children, or RAC, Act with support from 18 fellow Republicans. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said Tuesday that he is planning a similar bill in the Senate.

