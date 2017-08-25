Conor McGregor Calls Floyd Mayweather's Strip Club A 'Crack Den'

The trash talk had already turned downright offensive. Now it just took a turn for the absurd.

In remarks before his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Saturday in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor called the boxer’s strip club a “crack den.”

Praising his own business acumen, the UFC lightweight champion McGregor then criticized Mayweather’s recent purchase of the Girl Collection.

“That strip club is bleeding money from him and he knows it,” McGregor said on Wednesday in a video posted by MMA Junkie. “And he’s talking about franchising it and the thing looks like a crack den.”

“And that’s no disrespect to the people that are in there,” he added. (He took a few other shots at the club. See them below at the 2:30 mark.)

The comments about the club, while potentially insulting to employees, may hit closer to home for Mayweather than one might think.

He has frequently promoted Girl Collection on Twitter, even as the buildup toward the fight began to peak. He is even expected to to hang out there the night before the ballyhooed showdown.

Mayweather, who has an alarming history of violence against women, explained to Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month that he opened the club because “breasts, vaginas, music and alcohol will never go out of style.”