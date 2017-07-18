The Best Corn Recipes For Summer

Nothing tastes more like summer than fresh corn. Sweet and satisfying, it’s the perfect accompaniment to any meal served during the sun-filled days of our very favorite season.

While it’s really hard to get tired of it served on the cob with nothing more than a slathering of butter, sometimes we feel compelled to take our corn game up a notch. And when we do, we are hugely rewarded. From a simple corn on the cob upgrade to Mexican street corn nachos, these are the recipes you should try at least once this summer.