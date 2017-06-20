WEIRD NEWS
Costa Rica's President Inhaled A Wasp On Live TV Like It Was Nothing

By Nina Golgowski

Somehow, this wasn’t a buzzkill for Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solís Rivera.

He accidentally swallowed a wasp during a live TV interview with reporters on Thursday, then laughed it off like it was NBD. 

Down the hatch! Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera was filmed swallowing a wasp on live TV.

Instead of gagging, the president was in stitches about his stunning snack.

“I ate it. I ate, I ate the wasp,” he declared almost proudly before taking a swig of water. “Pure protein!”

The woman standing behind him looked far more horrified.

A woman reacted with pure horror after witnessing the president gulp down the flying insect.

Naturally, online viewers had a field day over his quick bite. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon even featured the clip during his opening monologue on Monday.

