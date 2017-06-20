Costa Rica's President Inhaled A Wasp On Live TV Like It Was Nothing

Somehow, this wasn’t a buzzkill for Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solís Rivera.

He accidentally swallowed a wasp during a live TV interview with reporters on Thursday, then laughed it off like it was NBD.

Facebook Down the hatch! Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera was filmed swallowing a wasp on live TV.

Instead of gagging, the president was in stitches about his stunning snack.

“I ate it. I ate, I ate the wasp,” he declared almost proudly before taking a swig of water. “Pure protein!”

The woman standing behind him looked far more horrified.

Facebook A woman reacted with pure horror after witnessing the president gulp down the flying insect.

Naturally, online viewers had a field day over his quick bite. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon even featured the clip during his opening monologue on Monday.

"He was so cool on camera. As soon as the camera went off he was like, 'Oh my god! Oh my god! I just ate a wasp!'" https://t.co/uydfeJRVPE pic.twitter.com/qd7TNZrfxA — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) June 20, 2017

Best part is the lady in the back! She was a little disgusted by it! — Isaiah Madueno (@zeikbomb) June 20, 2017

Wow. Okay, I'm impressed. I would vote for a guy who could eat wasps then laugh afterwards. lol — Constance Howard (@Conruthhoward) June 20, 2017