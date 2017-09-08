Country Singer Troy Gentry Dies In Helicopter Crash At 50

Montgomery Gentry singer Troy Gentry has died in a helicopter crash, the band’s Facebook page and website confirmed on Friday. He was 50.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00pm today in Medford, New Jersey,” reads the post.

The band was scheduled to perform at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford, New Jersey, on Friday night.

The post claims details of the crash are currently unknown, adding, “Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time.”

According to an AP report, police received a call about a helicopter in distress around 1 p.m. on Friday. Crews were allegedly able to remove Gentry, a passenger on the aircraft, from the wreckage, but he died on the way to the hospital. The pilot died at the scene.

Montgomery Gentry, comprised of Gentry and Eddie Montgomery, has had a number of popular hits on country radio and the Billboard charts. Some songs include ″Something to Be Proud Of,” “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” and “My Town.”

Country music artists mourned the tragic loss of both Gentry and country legend Don Williams, who also died on Friday:

Sad day for country music. Troy Gentry and Don Williams have passed and that makes my heart hurt. Don was my hero and Troy was my friend — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) September 8, 2017

God bless you Troy Gentry. Heartbroken and in disbelief. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) September 8, 2017

The world changed today. Country music lost both a Friend and a Hero. Troy Gentry and Don Williams, you both will be dearly missed.. — Lee Brice (@leebrice) September 8, 2017

So sad to hear the news of Troy Gentry. My prayers are with his family and friends. https://t.co/hhwZoc3TYY — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) September 8, 2017

Just heard about Troy Gentry... I literally have no words. Have known him for years and played so many shows with him and Eddie... #prayers — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) September 8, 2017

I'm speechless. Pray with me for the family of Don Williams & especially the family of Troy Gentry. It's a heavy day for country music.🙏🏼✝️ — Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) September 8, 2017

Just heard the news about Don Williams and Troy Gentry. Country music lost a hero and a friend today. My heart goes out to all. — Easton Corbin (@eastoncorbin) September 8, 2017