Couple Marries After 41 Years Together, 'Saved The Best For Last'

Bill and Linda Bownds are a lot like other couples: They’re deeply in love, had an adorable meet cute, and dated for 41 years before tying the knot.

Yes, you read that right: 41 years.

The Texas couple has always been “together,” but the two haven’t lived under the same roof until now. Bill moved into Linda’s home just after their November wedding.

They met when Bill was a PE teacher at Linda’s daughters’ school in 1975. They were 30 and 31 respectively.

Their reasoning for waiting so long to wed was just that it wasn’t at the forefront of their minds. But, now, they say they “saved the best for last,” according to ABC News.

It was, however, constantly on Bill’s mother, Kay’s, mind.

“Bill’s mom always said to him, ‘Oh Bill, why aren’t you and Linda getting married?’ and talked to him about it all the time,” Linda told ABC.

Kay, who’s 96-years-old, told KHOU she knew the couple “was meant for each other.”

KHOU

The wedding finally came to fruition after the couple retired recently and had more time together. They wed in private and told their families about their union post-wedding. They celebrated with “about 50 family members” last weekend.

“I love her and I want to make her happy and I think she respects me,” said Bill Bownds, of the nuptials.

We wish them many more decades of happiness.