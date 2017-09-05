The beauty industry ― with all of it’s beautifully shimmering powders, glittery pencils and rosy stains ― has an ugly underside to it: animal testing.
Many animals are used every year in “archaic product tests for cosmetics, personal-care products, household cleaning products, and even fruit juices,” according to PETA.
Fortunately, there’s a simple way to do your part and fight the good fight: shop consciously, and purchase beauty and household products that are certified by the CCIC’s Leaping Bunny or PETA’s bunny logo to ensure they’re cruelty-free.
There’s something about knowing that your makeup is not tested on animals that makes your favorite blush or bronzer purchase just that much more special and eco-conscious. And, with over 1,700 companies pledging to be cruelty-free, there are plenty of options to choose from if you’re looking to swap out your favorite brands for cruelty-free ones.
Check out our 16 favorite cruelty-free beauty brands you should be shopping
