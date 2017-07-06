Crystal Clarity

Crystals are wonderful and powerful healing tools that are capable of healing on many dimensions. They are used during crystal healing, which is a form of vibrational medicine, to facilitate and amplify the healing process. Crystal healing works holistically to balance the body, mind, emotions and spirit. It helps to neutralise negative energy and increase our feelings of well-being. Crystals work with your energy field and chakras to absorb, focus, replenish and direct energies. Each crystal variety resonates at a certain frequency. It is this resonance energy that gives them their healing abilities.

The Science behind Crystals

Crystals are essentially minerals that have been formed over millions of years. They are the most orderly structural formation that exists in nature, made up of three-dimensional repeating patterns of atoms. This orderly, repeating chemical structure is said to provide crystals with a type of memory, and it is this incredibly elegant and intelligent structure that enables crystals to hold and emit energies. Step in: programming your crystals.

Programming and Cleansing Crystals

You can programme your crystals by holding them in your hands and filling them with your intention. The crystal will respond to this energy and store it within its structure. All you need to do is set your intention with clarity, belief and focus. The crystal will retain the energy of your intention, which will then permeate any environment in which the crystal is placed. However just as crystals can retain positive energies, they can also pick up and retain negative energies and therefore require cleansing after use in spaces or with people.

There are various ways of cleansing crystals, one of the most common is to wash them in salt water for 24 hours and then run them under the tap to clean off the salt. Crystals can also be cleansed during the full moon however please note that certain crystals are best cleansed in sunlight whereas others are better suited to a full moon cleanse. Generally, all red, orange, yellow, clear and black gemstones are best cleansed in the sunlight, whereas all blue, purple, green, pink and white crystals are best cleansed in the moonlight. Soluble crystals such as selenite should be cleansed with smoke by burning incense or sage around them. I would recommend cleansing your crystals through salt baths, smoke, and light approximately once a month to regenerate the properties of the crystals.

Choosing your crystals

Different crystals possess their own unique energies and properties. Certain crystals work to boost our mood or levels of vitality, some help to restore peace and calm within whilst others help heal our heart and any emotional imbalances and conflicts we may be experiencing.

If you are fairly new to the world of crystals with a curiosity to find out more, I have listed a few crystals below along with their healing qualities which may guide you on your journey with healing crystals:

Amethyst is a beautiful and calming healing stone which works on emotional, spiritual, and physical realms to promote calmness, balance, and peace deep within. It helps to heal addictions, disruptive behaviours and works to enhance intuition and increase spirituality.

Rose quartz is a stone of the heart and unconditional love. It helps to heal emotional wounds and enhance romance and love in all its forms, including self-love.

Clear quartz is wonderful for enhancing focus, spirituality, balance, positivity, clarity and harmony. It works on expansion of consciousness and is excellent for amplifying the energies of other stones.

Citrine is known as the stone of success, manifestation, imagination and abundance. Citrine not only assists in acquiring wealth, but helps in maintaining it. It is powerful at removing negative energy and instilling joy whilst replenishing our life energy.

Green Aventurine is known as the stone of opportunity. It is a stone of luck, mental power, wealth, peace, vitality and good fortune. It is ideal for soothing quick-tempers and replacing anger with peace and positive energy. Every crystal has its own unique purpose and function and between them they can heal imbalances, blockages and pains that are occurring on all four levels of our being. Connect to mother nature and experience wonderful healing through the beautiful gifts of our natural world.

By Shaylini Somani

Reiki Master, Teacher and Practitioner, Energy Healer, Huffington Post Blogger and Columnist and Feature writer

About Shaylini

Shaylini is a Reiki Master Teacher and Practitioner, Visiting Practitioner for a number of 5* Resorts Worldwide, Huffington Post Blogger, Columnist and Feature Writer and the inspiring creator of The Sacred Self. She provides Reiki healing, Chakra balancing and energy therapies to help experience freedom from emotional, mental and physical imbalances. Through her heart-centred approach, she provides a unique experience of deep healing which will enable you to let go of what doesn’t serve you, align you to your true potential and help you achieve ultimate inner peace and abundant self-love. The Sacred Self has been created to help you feel nurtured, inspired, balanced, free and most importantly happy. Through Shaylini’s techniques you will naturally experience an alchemical shift in energy leading to peace, joy and freedom. Shaylini leads her healing with a compassionate and heart-centred approach to bring clarity of mind, balance of body, healing of the soul, and nurturing of our Sacred Self. To find out more please visit www.thesacredself.co.uk.