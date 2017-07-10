#CurbYourEnthusiasm returns for its ninth season on Sunday, October 1 on @HBO . More: https://t.co/gxLxEd3eqO pic.twitter.com/Q6Nw7961ae

Most news is bad, but this news is not: “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” that painfully awkward beauty of a show, is finally coming back after more than half a decade off.

HBO announced Monday that Season 9 of the Larry David-led show will premiere Sunday, Oct. 1. And according to a poster and video accompanying the official news, it appears David “left. He did nothing. He returned,” which, same.

“Curb” fans have been waiting for quite a while now for new episodes of the show. By the time of the first new episode, in fact, it will have been more than six years since the season finale of Season 8, which ran on Sept. 11, 2011.

On IMDB, it seems we might have a little plot synopsis about the first episode of the season too:

Larry gets scammed by an online dating site. He falls in love with a woman from Russia and lives his own 90 Day Fiance.