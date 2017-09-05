Now that the president has announced the end of DACA, you might be wondering what happens next. The announcement presents an opportunity to mobilize and push Congress to pass immigration reform so the 800,000 DACA recipients will be protected. If you can spare one hour of your day, your actions might make a difference.

Let The White House Know How You Feel (15 Minutes)

Leave a comment here to let the president know how much you disagree with his decision to end DACA. Here is a sample comment:

Mr. President,

As an American citizen, I am appalled by your decision to terminate protections for 800,000 DACA beneficiaries who pay taxes, attend our colleges and universities, and contribute to our communities as doctors, lawyers, teachers, social workers and business owners. Your decision could reduce the U.S. GDP by more than $400 billion over the next decade. I urge you to work with Congress to pass a legislative solution that will ensure the protection of those affected by your decision to terminate DACA.

After you have submitted a comment, call the White House and leave a message at 202-456-1111.

Contact Your Member Of Congress (30 Minutes)

First, find your representative and senators here. Just enter your zip code and click on their names to obtain their contact information.

Second, pick up the phone and call each one of them. You can ask to speak with the staffer in charge of immigration policy or just leave a message. Here is a sample script:

Hello,

My name is ____, and I am one of your constituents. I am calling to express my discontent with the White House’s decision to end DACA and ask Senator/Representative ______ to support legislative action that will protect immigrants affected by the termination of DACA. Eight hundred thousand lives are affected because of the president’s decision to end DACA, and now it is time for Congress to pass a law that would provide a pathway to citizenship for this group of immigrants. Does Senator/Representative _____ currently support the DREAM Act or Hope Act?

If you are told your representative/senator supports either the DREAM (in the Senate) or Hope Act (in the House of Representatives), say thank you and let them know you applaud that decision.

If you are told your representative/senator does not support either the DREAM or Hope Act, ask the staffer to explain why. Then, let the staffer know the human and economic impact that leaving 800,000 youth undocumented would have (see script for the White House above).

If you are told your representative/senator has not made up his or her mind on the DREAM or Hope Act, let the staffer know you urge the representative/senator to support these legislative efforts.

Use Social Media (15 Minutes)

Take 15 minutes to tweet to different members of Congress and the White House, letting them know you (1) disapprove the president is terminating the DACA program and (2) you expect Congress to pass legislative action to protect those affected. Make sure to Tweet at the president @realdonaldtrump and Speaker Paul Ryan @SpeakerRyan.

Here are some sample messages:

Now that @realdonaldtrump has ended #DACA, it’s time for Congress to protect the 800,000 recipients @SpeakerRyan

#DACA recipients deserve Congressional protection @SpeakerRyan

#DREAMers are doctors, lawyers, teachers, social workers, friends, and colleagues. Time for Congress to protect them @SpeakerRyan

This tool kit has some images that target specific members of Congress on Twitter.

Repeat

Repetition is critical. As an ally, you can block one hour every other day (or every day) to contact the White House and Congress, letting them know you expect them to pass a law that would protect those affected by the president’s decision to terminate DACA. Even if you feel confident your representative or senators support legislation to protect DACA beneficiaries, it is important you continue to call them. Remember they are also receiving calls from those who oppose DACA, so your calls are essential to keep the issue relevant.

The process will probably take several weeks or even months, and you might become rather frustrated with Congress’s inaction or slow progress. If you do become annoyed, remember some of the people affected by the president’s decision to end DACA have been living in limbo for decades, sometimes for 20 or 30 years.