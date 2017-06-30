Famous people are coming together in heartwarming support of a victim of bullying.

On Thursday, a father from Leeds in northern England tweeted that his son Ollie was being picked on and asked celebrities to send the youngster a “positive” message for his upcoming 9th birthday on July 5, reports the BBC.

Here’s Christopher Hope-Smith’s initial thread in full:

Strange request. Anyone know anyone famous/well known who could send Ollie a positive/9th birthday message. The bully keeps saying to him — Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017

that everything O has, he has bigger/better/more often. O excited for his birthday but keeps being told it won't be as good as his own — Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017

I would be so grateful and I appreciate it is an odd request. Just would love someone to tell him he does mean something & bullying is not — Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017

ok, ever. O I admit has his moments but seeing this other boy get away with this is harrowing. I wouldn't wish it on anyone. Thank you — Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017

The tweets soon went viral and prompted an outpouring of love from stars around the world.

Hollywood actor Russell Crowe, singer Dionne Warwick, astronauts Tim Peake and Chris Hadfield and anti-cyberbullying campaigner Monica Lewinsky were among those who responded with supportive messages.

As did the Toronto Raptors basketball team, several of the United Kingdom’s soccer clubs, “Doctor Who” star Pearl Mackie and dozens of other British actors, television personalities, comedians, singers, radio show hosts, athletes, authors and politicians. Here’s a sampling of the replies so far:

Hey Ollie, heard it was your birthday. 9 years old eh? Congratulations, Happy Birthday !! — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 29, 2017

Ollie! Happy birthday! 9 years old is a fun age! I hope your day was all that you dreamed. Shoot for the stars and always be kind. ✨🎂 xx — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) June 30, 2017

happy birthday, ollie! 🎂we're rooting for you to have a gr8 day... + rooting for you always. hang in there! pic.twitter.com/EhG2HqGb2K — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) June 29, 2017

Hope your 9th birthday is out of this world Ollie. Just remember - a bully is a person too scared to do the right thing. Aim high dude! 🚀 — Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) June 29, 2017

Hey Ollie, not sure if you watch basketball but happy birthday from the Raptors... Don't listen to that bully, you're the man! 😎 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/uUANdHszCS — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 30, 2017

Happy Birthday Ollie from a guy on @TheSimpsons who's not quite famous but draws a kid who is =) I hope you have an AWESOME day! pic.twitter.com/f7itI4XdfW — Eric Keyes (@monkeyes) June 29, 2017

Happy 9th birthday Ollie! Bullies are cowards, have an amazing day! 🎉🎉🎉 — Pearl Mackie (@Pearlie_mack) June 30, 2017

Ollie---have a great birthday. You've got a great Dad. And remember people are really lucky to have you as a friend. — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) June 29, 2017

Happy Birthday Ollie. Hope you have a great birthday. We've all been there with bullies, never let them win. Enjoy your day 🎂🎉 — Dame Jess Ennis-Hill (@J_Ennis) June 30, 2017

Hi Chris, saw ur message. Im not really famous but saw you're Leeds based so please send Ollie a big happy birthday from a Leeds Olympian! — Tom Bosworth (@TomBosworth) June 29, 2017

Happy Birthday Ollie. Hold that head high & celebrate a wonderful 9yrs on this awesome planet! 🎉

Btw bullies grow up to be dull grown ups! — Adam Brown (@BrownAds) June 29, 2017

Happy birthday to you Ollie!Only nine years old?The world is your lobster!Love from me and Marlene!🎂🍹🎈🍭 — John Challis (@BeingBoycie) June 29, 2017

Not much else is known about the tweets, and some social media users have questioned if they are even genuine. HuffPost has reached out for further comment.

Whether they are real or fake, though, many non-celebrity commenters have noted the warming effect the messages have had on themselves.

It also sparked Ollie’s mom, Natalie Hope-Smith, to later use her husband’s Twitter account to thank everyone for their kindness.

“I am completely overwhelmed by everyone’s kind thoughts,” she posted. “You do not know what this means to me and will to Ollie when we show him.”

Here is her thread in full:

Hi, I'm Ollie's mum (married to Chris). I don't 'tweet' and always go on at him for spending too much time on Twitter!! However, this time I — Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017

am completely overwhelmed by everyones kind thoughts. You do not know what this means to me and will to Ollie when we show him. I have been — Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017

battling with this matter for over a year and am only just now being listened to. It is heartbreaking listening to an 8 year old think that — Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017

he is worthless and 'shouldn't be here'. I know that we are definately not the only ones in the world to be going through this but I just — Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017