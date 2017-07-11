Dad Has Beautiful Response To Wife's Negative Comment About Her Body

Mazza ended the post with a message to her fellow mothers. She urged them to not feel ashamed of their “mum” bodies. “There’s plenty of time to give up cake in the future, for now, enjoy the moments you have, and enjoy the fact that you have made something that is worth every stretch mark and every dimple.”

She concluded, “If you needed a reminder, this is it, this body you have now, it’s worth every bit of love and more.”