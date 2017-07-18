President Donald Trump boasts that he’s accomplished so much during his first six months in office, and one Dallas Morning News columnist agrees. The only issue is that most of these “achievements” are bad, Carl P. Leubsdorf says.

In an op-ed published Monday, titled “Let’s outline Trump’s achievements during his first six months in office,” the paper’s former Washington bureau chief outlines a blistering synopsis of the president’s missteps ― from insulting longtime U.S. allies to hiring an “inexperienced, dysfunctional White House staff.”

Contrary to widespread belief, Trump has achieved a lot. Problem is that most if it is bad. My take:https://t.co/XxMgbvW9oA — Carl P. Leubsdorf (@CarlPLeubsdorf) July 17, 2017

After referencing a May HuffPost article about the president’s influence on government, Leubsdorf criticized Trump for his damaging polices on immigration, tax reform, health care reform and foreign policy.

He also lambasted the president for “undermining the courts with denunciations of judges,” and for “waging a vendetta against news outlets subjecting his administration to scrutiny.”

At the end of his 20-point outline, Leubsdorf concluded, “The result: the least support for any new modern president, an exacerbation of domestic divisions, and unprecedented global disdain and embarrassment.”