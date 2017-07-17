This Dancer Had No Idea Her Boyfriend Would Pop The Question Mid-Routine

Eight years ago, choreographer Phil Wright danced his way into girlfriend Ashley Liai’s heart after she took one of his dance classes in Miami, Florida.

On Wednesday, their dance-centric love story came full circle: In the middle of a choreographed couple’s dance at Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, Wright surprised Liai by asking her to marry him.

A video shot by LA-based videographer Typo shows the longtime couple dancing in perfect step to “You & I (Nobody In The World)” by John Legend. Midway through the routine, Wright drops down on one knee and asks Liai to marry him.

A post shared by Phil Wright (@phil_wright_) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Her response? A breathless “yes!”

A post shared by Phil Wright (@phil_wright_) on Jul 16, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

The crowd goes wild and the whole moment is super sweet.

A post shared by Phil Wright (@phil_wright_) on Jul 16, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

A post shared by Phil Wright (@phil_wright_) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

In an interview with HuffPost, Liai said her groom-to-be did a great job of keeping his plan secret. Earlier in the evening, the couple had celebrated their eighth anniversary with dinner at Catch LA, and Liai was under the impression that they were headed to Millennium to teach a couple’s dance class that night.

“I had no idea the man of my dreams would ask me to be his forever during our routine,” the dancer and actress said. “This moment was truly unforgettable for the both of us. I’m still on cloud nine.”

Wright said his only goal for the proposal was to create the happiest moment possible for his now-fiancée.

“I wanted to consolidate happiness for her,” he said. “I gathered all the things we loved to create the perfect environment for this huge step in our relationship.”

The couple, who live in Los Angeles, plan to marry in the fall of next year. And yep, they promised us there will be some equally impressive choreographed routines at the wedding. 💃🏻