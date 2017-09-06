The “Dancing with the Stars” Season 25 cast has been revealed, and it’s about to get hot in here ... like 98 degrees.

ABC officially announced the cast for the new season on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, and one of the most intriguing contestant storylines is 98 degree star Nick Lachey competing against his wife and TV personality Vanessa Lachey. This makes them the second married couple to compete on the show, according to People. (Alexa and Carlos PenaVega were on the show in 2015).

The show will have a wide swath of stars, including actor Frankie Muniz, musician Debbie Gibson, NFL star Terrell Owens and Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen.

See the full listing of celebs and their dancing partners below:

"Shark Tank" entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran James Devaney via Getty Images Dancing with Keo Motsepe.

Musician and ’80s icon Debbie Gibson Michael Loccisano via Getty Images Dancing with Alan Bersten.

NBA coach/player Derek Fisher Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images Dancing with Sharna Burgess.

"Property Brothers" star Drew Scott Noel Vasquez via Getty Images Dancing with Emma Slater.

Actor Frankie Muniz Michael Tran via Getty Images Dancing with Witney Carson.

Singer and actor Jordan Fisher Presley Ann via Getty Images Dancing with Lindsay Arnold.

YouTube star and violinist Lindsey Stirling Steve Granitz via Getty Images Dancing with Mark Ballas.

Singer Nick Lachey Matthew Eisman via Getty Images Dancing with Peta Murgatroyd.

TV personality Vanessa Lachey Jim Spellman via Getty Images Dancing with Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

WWE wrestler Nikki Bella George Pimentel via Getty Images Dancing with Artem Chigvintsev.

"Pretty Little Liars" star Sasha Pieterse D Dipasupil via Getty Images Dancing with Gleb Savchenko.

NFL player Terrell Owens Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images Dancing with Cheryl Burke.

Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen Joe Scarnici via Getty Images Dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy.