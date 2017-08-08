Businessman Danny Tarkanian Announces U.S. Senate Run Against Dean Heller

Businessman Danny Tarkanian announced Tuesday that he is running for Senate in 2018 against incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.).

Tarkanian ― who has mounted several failed political campaigns, including for seats in the House and Senate ― announced his run on “Fox & Friends” and took the opportunity to slam Heller for coming out against President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“We’re never going to make America great again unless we have senators in office that fully support President Trump and his America First agenda,” said Tarkanian, who is running as a Republican.

Danny Tarkanian: "I'm very excited to announce that I'm going to run for United States Senate here in Nevada against Dean Heller." pic.twitter.com/aGPpLuESvl — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 8, 2017

Tarkanian blasted Heller for being one of the “most influential” Republican lawmakers to declare he wouldn’t vote for Trump in last year’s presidential election.

“He actually helped Hillary Clinton win the state of Nevada,” Tarkanian said. “I fully supported President Trump to the end of the campaign. Even after President Trump has been elected, Dean Heller has obstructed his agenda.”

“We need people who are going to support the America First agenda,” he added. “And I will be that person.”

I am a candidate for US Senate against @SenDeanHeller. My statement is on https://t.co/jR5TXi0XXO #NVsen — Danny Tarkanian (@DannyTarkanian) August 8, 2017