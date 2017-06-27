DARE TO BE 100. IT'S NOT TIME YET

Huffington Blog DARE TO BE 100

JUNE 27,2017

IT’S NOT TIME YET

One of the treasures of being a geriatrician is a letter that I received two weeks ago. Out of the blue I opened the envelope it read: “Dear Dr. Bortz,

I’m writing to tell you how you helped me live to 100. I had just read your article about how we all could live to be 100 and those words were planted, like seeds, in my mind. At that time I was 62 and it was 1980 when I took

early retirement.

I told myself I could and would achieve

that goal. Over the following years when people would ask me what was the secret of my longevity I would mention your name and tell them about your theory.

The years went by and I never thought about or knew you had written many books. I was too busy with my life to do so.

My mind was always set on living to be 100.”

I took this letter to be an invitation to place a phone call to my new centenarian friend. What a delight! I learned that she had just completed her first book, poetry. Timidly she asked whether I might consider writing a preface. I leapt at the opportunity.

We now await a coming out party for its publication at her retirement community across the bay in September. I’m sure that it will be a blast.

Such an uplifting encounter makes me proud that all my chest thumping about living up to our potential of 100 healthy years has an impact.

I recall Ed Mintz, a devoted patient. One day in my office he remarked, “Doc, I’m 86 years old, and I have been hanging around my apartment looking out of the window waiting for the hearse to pull up, but then I read your stuff and recognized that IT’S NOT TIME YET!”