Dash Store Reportedly Robbed Because 2017 Also Hates The Kardashians

Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Paparazzi gather outside DASH boutique in 2012.

The Los Angeles location of the Kardashian family’s retail store DASH was reportedly robbed on the same day suspects allegedly connected to Kim’s October Parisian break-in were arrested in Paris, TMZ was first to report.

According to the media outlet, a woman made off with $1,600 in Kardashian merchandise on Monday, including various items of clothing and perfume. She reportedly sped off in a silver sedan, which authorities have been unable to locate.

The robbery comes less than four months after Kim was robbed at gunpoint by five masked assailants, who stole millions of dollars in jewelry from the reality TV star. After a self-imposed seclusion following the traumatic incident, Kardashian has slowly begun to return to public life and social media in recent weeks.

This isn’t the first time DASH has been targeted by vandals. An unidentified man attempted to burn down the same store by throwing “a weighted, burning rag” through the boutique’s window” last July. No arrests were made.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, who founded DASH in 2006, have yet to comment on the robbery, but we can’t imagine that the incident makes them feel safe after a year of major security breaches.

The Huffington Post has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and will update this post accordingly.