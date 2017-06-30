Dave Chappelle Roasts Himself In Surprise ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

Thanks to a surprise guest on Thursday’s “Tonight Show,” a lot of people probably broke out their Lil Jon impressions, suddenly yelling, “What!?”

Comedian Dave Chappelle, known for his own Lil Jon impression on “Chappelle’s Show,” was unexpectedly picked out of the crowd by Jimmy Fallon for “Free Stylin’ with The Roots.” The audience caught on right after he said his name was “Dave.”

In the segment, Fallon normally asks audience members questions about themselves, and then The Roots make a song about them. Chappelle had some memorable answers.

After coyly telling Fallon that he was “a comedian” and adding the he’s appearing for 14 nights at Radio City Music Hall, Chappelle was asked what his superpower would be.

“Disappearing for long periods of time,” said Chappelle.

As for his one weakness, the comedian said, “The need for money.”

Chappelle, of course, famously walked away from a reported $50 million contract at Comedy Central to continue “Chappelle’s Show,” only to come back in 2017 with a reported deal for $60 million from Netflix for his new comedy specials.

We’re glad to see he’s putting those powers to use.