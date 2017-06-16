This 'Big, Gay, Sexy Bear' Opens Up About How He Learned To Love His Body

The queer community isn’t always the most welcoming place for individuals who don’t fit the images of what many people ― and the media, hookup apps and fashion ― think gay men should look and act like.

In an effort to highlight those who are proudly living their lives on their own terms, YouTube fave Davey Wavey has launched a series titled #ThisIsMe.

The second episode in the series features Scott, a proud bear, who opens up about his relationship with his body.

“I’ve always been a big guy,” Scott told Wavey. “When I was a kid, I was the fat kid. When I was in college I was heavy. But I’m at the point in my life where this is who I am and I’m very comfortable with that. And so when I think about my body now, I recognize the places that I think are attractive.”

Scott, who lives in Palm Springs, California, with his husband, Brad, discussed the parts of his body that he loves ― he thinks he has “great nipples” and recently won a poolside “Mr. Butt” contest ― as well as the first time he really began to embrace his body after attending a bear event.

“It took me a while to accept that [men were interested in me] because I don’t think I was quite ready for that and the level of attention I was getting,” he said.

Watch the full interview above.

“In a world where many of us get our messages around body image from Instagram’s explorer page, Scott’s perspective on celebrating his body is a welcome and powerful change,” Wavey told HuffPost.

We couldn’t agree more.