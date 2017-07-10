David Letterman may be tired of late-night hosts’ constant mockery of Donald Trump, but he still wants it known that he is no fan of the current president.
“Let’s just stop whining about what a goon he is and figure out a way to take him aside and put him in a home,” Letterman told The Associated Press.
Asked whether he wished he could still be a part of late-night TV at a moment when its comedians are heavily focused on Trump, the former “Late Night” host turned the conversation toward action.
“I just think we ought to direct our resources and our energies to doing something about it,” Letterman said.
Here’s his full response:
Here’s what I keep saying: We know there’s something wrong, but what I’m tired of is people ― daily, nightly, on all the cable news shows ― telling us there’s something wrong. I just think we ought to direct our resources and our energies to doing something about it. And other people have made this point: If the guy was running Dairy Queen, he’d be gone. This guy couldn’t work at The Gap. So why do we have to be victimized by his fecklessness, his ignorance? But it’s just the behavior is insulting to Americans, whether you voted for him or not ― and I feel bad for people who did vote for him because he promised them things that they really needed and one wonders if he’s really going to come through. I know there’s trouble in this country and we need a guy who can fix that trouble. I wish it was Trump, but it’s not, so let’s just stop whining about what a goon he is and figure out a way to take him aside and put him in a home.
The comedian’s comments come as his new video series with Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) premieres on Funny or Die.
The new project, “Boiling the Frog with Senator Al Franken,” debuted Monday and will roll out new episodes weekly. Franken said the goal is to “fight back” against the country’s uninterested attitude toward climate change and other science-based problems.
In particular, “Boiling the Frog” will address the White House’s stance on those topics.
“Since taking office, President Trump has decided to disregard science in order to repeatedly put the short-sighted interests of his friends in the fossil fuel industry ahead of the safety of our planet,” Franken told the AP. “We hope to bring some much needed attention to this critical issue and ultimately, to help encourage people in Minnesota, Dave’s home state of Indiana and all Americans to make their voices heard and join the fight to combat climate change.”
The team behind the Emmy-winning show “Years of Living Dangerously” ― in which Letterman traveled to India for an episode partly about climate change ― is also on board.
Watch the first episode below:
CONVERSATIONS