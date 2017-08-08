That retirement was short.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that David Letterman will debut a new show with the streaming service in 2018. It will consist of both “in-depth conversations with extraordinary people” and “in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humor,” according to a press release from Netflix.

The plan right now is for each of the six episodes to be an hour long and only feature one guest. The show is still unnamed.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said in a statement included in the press release. “Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first.”

Letterman spent over three decades on television, hosting “Late Night” for NBC and “The Late Show” for CBS. He stepped away from the latter in 2014.

It remains unclear how much of the Netflix show, if any, will respond to current politics. In July, Letterman said the country should depose President Donald Trump. “Let’s just stop whining about what a goon he is and figure out a way to take him aside and put him in a home,” Letterman told the Associated Press.

It’s also unknown if this will be a weekly program or if Netflix will drop all the episodes at once.