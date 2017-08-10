President Donald Trump might have a lot in common with Scrooge McDuck, judging by this “Late Show” skit.

David Tennant, who voices the “DuckTales” favorite in the series reboot, was given lines to read in the character’s voice by Stephen Colbert on Wednesday’s show.

Some were actually Scrooge McDuck lines, while others were the words of the 45th president of the United States. Can you tell who said what?

“DuckTales” premieres on Saturday on DisneyXD.

Colbert also asked Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor on “Doctor Who,” about Jodie Whittaker becoming the first female Doctor on the show.