DC United 1 - 0 New England Revolution

The battle of the Eastern Conference basement teams involved DC United and the New England Revolution. United came into the game on a 2 game winning streak, after their defeats of Colorado and Atlanta, while the Revolution came in with 1 win and 1 loss in their last 2 games.
The game started fairly evenly, with the Revolution seeming to have a little more fluidity to their passing...
...although United had their chances...
...with some being stopped by an offside flag, which Luciano Acosta didn’t necessarily agree with.
As the half went on, United’s attacking picked up...with new boys Russell Canouse...
...and Zoltan Stieber making their presence known.
Acosta was his usual attacking presence...
...but nothing made it past Cody Cropper in the Revolution goal.
The Revolution had their attacks, but they managed not one shot on goal in the first half.
Although United also managed not to score in the first half either.
So the second half started with the score still at 0-0, and both teams trying to break the deadlock.
Both teams struggled to score...
...with the Revolution finally registering their first shot on goal in the 50th minute, although Bill Hamid was able to easily stop it.
It took until the 71st minute for Acosta to finally slot the ball past Cropper, to give United the lead.
From that point onwards, United were in the ascendancy, as wave after wave of attack burst forward...
...but they were unable to double their advantage, and as injury time approached, it was the Revolution that pressed forward for an equalizer. But, try as they might, they were unable to beat Hamid.
Meaning that the game ended in a 1-0 win for United, placing them a single point behind the Revolution in the standings, and giving them a season high 3 game winning streak.
CONVERSATIONS