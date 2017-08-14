A “Deadpool 2” stunt driver has reportedly died on set after a motorcycle accident Monday morning in downtown Vancouver. According to reports, the female stunt driver crashed through a window of Shaw Tower.
Her identity has not yet been released.
“Vancouver Police can confirm that a female stunt driver has died on the set of ‘Deadpool’ during a stunt on a motorcycle,” police said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.
While the Vancouver Police Department also confirmed the news on Twitter, a representative told HuffPost over the phone that an official press release is forthcoming.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Production on “Deadpool 2” began in late June, and the movie is scheduled for release in 2018.
This story is developing ...
