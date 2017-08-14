A “Deadpool 2” stunt driver has reportedly died on set after a motorcycle accident Monday morning in downtown Vancouver. According to reports, the female stunt driver crashed through a window of Shaw Tower.

Her identity has not yet been released.

“Vancouver Police can confirm that a female stunt driver has died on the set of ‘Deadpool’ during a stunt on a motorcycle,” police said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

While the Vancouver Police Department also confirmed the news on Twitter, a representative told HuffPost over the phone that an official press release is forthcoming.

A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 14, 2017

The incident is currently under investigation.

Stunt accident on set of Deadpool 2. Witnesses say motorcycle crashed through window of Shaw Tower near Jack Poole Plaza. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/TJoLYRHcHT — Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) August 14, 2017

Production on “Deadpool 2” began in late June, and the movie is scheduled for release in 2018.