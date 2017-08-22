Dear Black Men (From King To Underdog)

At this time, I would like to recognize the most powerful and beautiful man on earth , the Black man. Much is said negatively about the Black man but how often do you hear how strong, resilient, intelligent , handsome, and creative that he is? I’ll wait…… Exactly my point. Being that the oldest artifacts found were those which were discovered in East Africa, African is constituted as the motherland. Africa is the mother of all mankind. With that being said, it is only rightfully so to say that the first human beings to walk planet earth were BLACK people of African ancestry. This leads me to introduce you to the first woman on earth, Eve, aka, Lucy. The oldest artifacts discovered on planet earth, in the East African location was a woman. The woman being the barrier of civilization makes a great deal of sense. The Black man came from the first woman, who’s artifacts were discovered, which makes him the first man to walk planet earth and the father of all mankind. The Black man is the aboriginal man of the planet. For this reason, he is king and he faces a lot of obstacles in life because of it. Many are intimidated by the Black man. White men are the most threatened by the Black man. I witness many cases where White men take the opportunities to try and tear down the Black man and or hate on his characteristics. Before being kidnapped and enslaved in North America, the Black man lived as King and was respected as King. Go to any place in the world and you will see a natural kinglinees embedded in the Black man. Black kings were strategically studied and their strengths were used against them to break down the democracy that was ingrained in them from the soils of the motherland. Due to slavery, racism, discrimination, racial profiling, and democracies created to keep the Black man from thriving, much psychological damage has occurred and the gang violence, thug behavior, theft, violence , etc that you sometimes see, is a result of the Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome that he has experienced. Do not be fooled. The negative image that is painted of the Black man in the media is not who he really is. Who he really is, is a King. Any Black man that is not conveying his kingliness with action is just one who is disconnected to his biological truth. It is in his biological DNA to be a king! For this reason even the most broken , damaged brothas still embodies swag, upright walking and an ego larger than life. Majority of Black men are strong , nice ,fun, brilliant, resilient , passionate, royal men. The media forgets to leave this out when they use countless methods to try and tear him down everyday. For every Black man that has a negative stereotype, I can point you in the direction of five Black men who are wonderfully made. Although Black men have the worst reputation on the planet and are hated by many , there are reasons for this and some of the reasons were listed above. No matter what he does, he is still your father and a son and daughter must respect and honor their parents and if anything, offer a helping hand if you see your parent stumbling. The Black man is your daddy, so respect that man and then just maybe the violence and criminal behavior displayed in some, who are lost will decrease.