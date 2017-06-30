'Dear White People' Is Heading Back To Netflix For Season 2

Class will soon be back in session for students at the fictional Winchester University now that Netflix’s “Dear White People” has officially been renewed for a second season.

Director Justin Simien delivered the news Friday at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. The show, which explores the lives of black college students at a predominantly white Ivy League campus, has been confirmed for another 10-episode season that is slated to begin production later this year for release in 2018.

2018. Dear White People season 2. Don't @ me. pic.twitter.com/bAkUxWUQE3 — Dear White People (@DearWhitePeople) June 30, 2017

The new season will have many of the same cast members, including Logan Browning, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Antoinette Richardson, Brandon B. Bell, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori and Marque Richardson.

Each episode of the first season focused on a different character, and collectively the show explored real-life issues and experiences that included being in interracial relationships, the use of the n-word and the politics around natural hair.

“There are a plethora of ways of being black, just like there’s many ways to being white,” Simien told HuffPost in an earlier interview. “And I think not being seen as fully formed human beings is a big part of the problem with racism in this country.”