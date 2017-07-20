Delaware's Inaugural Millennial Summit Engages Local and Global Business Leaders

A large number of companies have come across the issue of recruiting and engaging millennial talent. Whether this is recruitment for full-time employment positions or just volunteer opportunities, some organizations and hiring managers are struggling with connecting to this specific demographic. Charles Vincent and Robert Herrera, two Delaware-based entrepreneurs, have joined forces to spearhead this issue locally by hosting the first annual Millennial Summit on Tuesday, August 1st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. This Summit is the first of its kind in Delaware- a young professionals conference for young professionals organized by young professionals.

“The #MILLSUMMIT is our way of bringing everyone to the table and begin a conversation about how to start tackling these and other issues in a focused and fun way,” said Vincent. In an effort to unite millennials in the greater Delaware Valley region, the Summit strives to connect millennials in the area to local organizations, causes, and each other all in the spirit of enacting change and increasing engagement.

Despite its title, the conference is open for any generation to attend. Whether you're in a nonprofit or government role, or seeking professional development or volunteer opportunities, the Millennial Summit has a robust agenda to fit your needs. With more than 70 different speakers, one can expect to learn “how to take charge, get involved, and make an impact in your career and community,” says Herrera.

Unsplash Connect with fellow young professionals at the inaugural Millennial Summit!

One quick way to get involved is attending the arts sector portion of the Summit. Those attending this panel discussion will help come up with ideas for local arts organizations. A few weeks following the summit, the ideas proposed at the summit will be narrowed down to one for these organization to enact using some seed money provided by the #MILLSUMMIT.

Companies with representatives attending the summit include: Google, Microsoft, Capital One, Axios, the Human Rights Campaign, FuckJerry, United Way of Delaware, and many more. Additionally, there will be remarks from Vlora Çitaku, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kosovo to the United States, Delaware Governor John Carney, and Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki.