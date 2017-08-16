Demi Lovato Says Charlottesville Hate Was One-Sided, 'Sorry Not F**king Sorry'

Demi Lovato has joined numerous stars in speaking out against President Donald Trump’s latest comments regarding the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, imploring Americans to use their voice “to stand up for what is right.”

My heart continues to break the more I watch the news. The hate was one sided and it hurts for people to say otherwise. So much for facts. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 15, 2017

It also saddens me to watch as people refuse to say anything on this matter. Regardless of what political party you are for, you can't deny — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 15, 2017

that what is going on is WRONG. And if you are an American not using your voice to stand up for what is right, you are wrong too. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 15, 2017

The 24-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer also said she’d “rather lose fans and stand up for what I believe” than stay silent, using the apt hashtag, ”#sorrynotfuckingsorry.”

I'd rather lose fans and stand up for what I believe in rather than be a bystander. #sorrynotfuckingsorry — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 15, 2017

Also you cannot classify a nazi as a "very fine person". — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 15, 2017

Lovato tweeted her thoughts not long after Trump spoke during a press conference on Tuesday, which was intended to be a discussion on infrastructure, and claimed that the violence that took place in Charlottesville last weekend was perpetuated by “both sides.”

Trump had previously been slow to condemn the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who took part in a rally that left three people dead.

No stranger to political commentary, Lovato has criticized Trump on Twitter before, responding to a tweet of his in January right after the controversial travel ban. In that response, she told the president to “stop dividing our country” and “unite us like a president should.”

how about you stop dividing our country into two parties and unite us like a president should — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 31, 2017