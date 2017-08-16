Demi Lovato Says Charlottesville Hate Was One-Sided, 'Sorry Not F**king Sorry'

Demi Lovato has joined numerous stars in speaking out against President Donald Trump’s latest comments regarding the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, imploring Americans to use their voice “to stand up for what is right.”
The 24-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer also said she’d “rather lose fans and stand up for what I believe” than stay silent, using the apt hashtag, ”#sorrynotfuckingsorry.”
Lovato tweeted her thoughts not long after Trump spoke during a press conference on Tuesday, which was intended to be a discussion on infrastructure, and claimed that the violence that took place in Charlottesville last weekend was perpetuated by “both sides.”
Trump had previously been slow to condemn the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who took part in a rally that left three people dead.
No stranger to political commentary, Lovato has criticized Trump on Twitter before, responding to a tweet of his in January right after the controversial travel ban. In that response, she told the president to “stop dividing our country” and “unite us like a president should.”
Additionally, the singer once campaigned for Hillary Clinton. Here’s hoping she never stops using her platform for good ― political or otherwise.
CONVERSATIONS