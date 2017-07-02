Democrats (0-4) Still Don't Have A Message Beyond Yelling At Trump

It's been nearly 8 months since the Democrats propped up a losing presidential candidate and still have not learned anything about the temperature of middle America. In fact, Democrats have gone 0-4 in special elections for House seats which were left vacant after Republicans were selected to be in Trump's cabinet.

In continuation of how the Democrats ran the presidential campaign, the drum beat of bashing Trump and blaming Russia for every problem under the sun still doesn't seem to be working for the Dems. Their elections continue to be lost and out of touch Democratic leadership sticks to the same losing strategy. Even just announced today, a group of 25 House Democrats, including disgraced former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, have been working for the last few months on a bill that would remove Trump from office. Perhaps instead of spending a substantial amount of time writing a useless bill, maybe they could've been writing a progressive policy platform that could excite millions of Americans. But that's crazy talk if you suggest this to any Democratic official.

The worst part about watching the Democratic party repeatedly shoot themselves in the foot is how simple it is to point the gun away from themselves. As we've witnessed in the presidential election and special elections, pushing blame upon Trump simply won't win elections. Congressman Tim Ryan of Ohio might be onto something as he recently stated "Our brand is worse than Trump. We can't just run against Trump." If the Democrats want to start winning elections, they have to present progressive ideas to the American people. Frankly, stop the blaming and announce bold, progressive party platforms which will get people excited about much needed change. However, with the 'politics as usual' leadership with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi in charge, it’s hard to see the strategy changing from a top-down perspective. But there is still hope!