Diego Luna Shares A 'Star Wars' Story That Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes

Yes, representation really does matter.

01/04/2017 02:45 am ET | Updated 9 hours ago
Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, The Huffington Post
Disney
"Rogue One" actor Diego Luna, right, shared a story on social media that highlights the importance of inclusion in big Hollywood films. 

The two most recent “Star Wars” films have made the jump to hyperspace, not only by breaking box office records but by showing that a galaxy far, far away can be inclusive.

Mexican actor Diego Luna, who plays Capt. Cassian Andor in “Rogue One,” shared a story about how meaningful casting decisions can be to those of us here on Earth. 

I got emotional reading this!” the actor wrote on Twitter as he attached a post from a Tumblr user with the handle riveralwaysknew:

http://riveralwaysknew.tumblr.com/post/155327892192/i-took-my-father-to-see-rogue-one-today-ive

Yes, representation really does matter.  

