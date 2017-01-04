Diego Luna Shares A 'Star Wars' Story That Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes

The two most recent “Star Wars” films have made the jump to hyperspace, not only by breaking box office records but by showing that a galaxy far, far away can be inclusive.
Mexican actor Diego Luna, who plays Capt. Cassian Andor in “Rogue One,” shared a story about how meaningful casting decisions can be to those of us here on Earth.
“I got emotional reading this!” the actor wrote on Twitter as he attached a post from a Tumblr user with the handle riveralwaysknew:
Yes, representation really does matter.
Also on HuffPost
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more