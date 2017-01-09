Disney Pixar's 'Cars 3' Unveils Life-Size Lightning McQueen

GEOFF ROBINS via Getty Images A life-size version of Lightning McQueen drives onstage to unveil his new paint job for the upcoming movie 'Cars 3'.

Disney Pixar’s “Cars” series won’t have its third installment rolling into theaters until June 16, but the buzz around the movie is already in ~full throttle~ after a big reveal from the North American Auto Show in Detroit.

Animation legend John Lasseter, a co-creator of the hit franchise, was on hand to introduce a full-scale Lightning McQueen car. The car show will be open to the public from Jan. 14–22, if car fans (and “Cars” fans) are interested in purchasing tickets to see the vehicles in person.

Bill Pugliano via Getty Images

The other “Cars” movies made a killing at the box office, so we have high hopes for “Cars 3” to be equally successful.

Until then, we’ll just keep watching the trailer in anticipation.