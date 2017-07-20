11 Magical New Developments Coming To Disney Parks

Buckle up, Disney fans: A spellbinding slate of new rides, hotels and restaurants is coming to the parks over the next few years.

It looks like these new experiences will delight fans of both old-school Disney and the company’s recently-acquired franchises. Here’s what we’re anticipating most.

1. A Star Wars hotel

A stay at this “immersive” hotel will include dressing up in costume and views of “outer space” from guest rooms. Coming to Disney World in 2019.

Disney

2. Toy Story Land

A real-life version of Andy’s backyard will include two new rides: A Slinky Dog coaster and some “Swirling Saucers” based on those little green aliens. Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in summer 2018.

Disney

3. Marvel land

Disney

4. A Tron ride

This epic new attraction is based on Shanghai Disneyland’s Tron ride, which USA Today calls “Disney’s most intense and best themed roller coaster.” Coming to Magic Kingdom in 2021.

Disney

5. Gondolas

These character-themed capsules will transport guests through the sky to various Disney World locations. Coming to Disney World, date TBD.

Disney

6. Minnie Vans

Guests will use an Uber-like app to book rides in these cute cars for their travels between Disney World parks and hotels. Coming to Disney World in summer 2017.

Disney

7. A Ratatouille ride

Guests will feel as small as a mouse in this 4-D adventure, which will be similar to the one at Disneyland Paris. Coming to Epcot by 2021.

8. An outer space restaurant

This eatery isn’t linked to Star Wars, but it might as well be: Table service and high-backed chairs will come with views of the galaxy. Coming to Epcot, date TBD.

Disney

9. A Millennium Falcon ride

The Star Wars-themed lands will include two signature attractions: A Star Destroyer and this Millennium Falcon ride in which guests can fly the ship and shoot blasters. Coming to Disneyland and Disney World in 2019

Disney

10. Disney Riviera Resort

Members of the Disney Vacation Club timeshare program will be able to ride those gondolas straight to this lavish new 300-unit property. Coming to Disney World in fall 2019.

Disney

11. An old-school theater

Just off Main Street, U.S.A., this new theater will host Disney stage shows similar to “Frozen Live.” It’s modeled after the historic Willis Wood Theater in Kansas City, where Walt Disney started his film career. Coming to Magic Kingdom, date TBD.