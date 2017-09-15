Doc Martin fans in the U.S. will see the Series 8 premier Thursday one day after the U.K. on Acorn.

Acorn has come out very strong with their new fall lineup and as you might expect there is a great deal of quality programming coming from the U.K., Australia and New Zealand heading your way. Don Klees the V.P. of Programming for Acorn was my guest this week on my Stream On podcast (click on the link to hear it) and he gives subscribers plenty of good insight to what to watch now as well as the streaming services plans going forward.

The big news is the debut this Thursday September 21st of Series 8 of the wildly popular dramedy Doc Martin, the show will premiere on Acorn just 24 hours after airing on ITV in the U.K.

The highly anticipated return of Doc Martin, has all England buzzing and fans of the show are quite excited about the eight new episodes that begin Thursday.

Martin Clunes returns to play Dr. Martin Ellingham, the GP with less than friendly bedside manner and a phobia of blood, he is watching after the residents of the beautiful seaside village of Portwenn in Cornwall.

Also part of an outstanding ensemble cast is Caroline Catz who plays Martin’s wife , Louisa Ellingham, she returns as the understanding and compassionate school headmistress. Martin and Louisa love each other and they make their marriage work, but sometimes it is hard, but that is why the viewers like the duo.

( I have been a fan of Catz since her breakout series Murder in Suburbia where she played DI Kate Ashurst with her partner DS Emma Scribbins, played by Lisa Faulkner. The duo were outstanding together and I highly recommend you check the series out on Acorn.)

Other cast members back for Series 8 are Dame Eileen Atkins who plays Doc Martin’s formidable Aunt Ruth, the lovable, Ian McNeice, who plays Bert Large, of course Bert’s son Al, played by Joe Absolom, John Marquez, returns as Portwenn PC Joe Penhale, her many fans will be pleased to hear that Jessica Ransom, who plays the Doc’s receptionist Morwenna Newcross returns as does funny Selina Cadell, who of course plays pharmacist Mrs Tishel.

If you have not yet seen Doc Martin, if start binge watching on Saturday, you will be caught up by the Thursday drop of the show on Acorn.

But lest you think Doc Martin, is the only Acorn show worth watching this fall. In conversation with Klees, he was happy to point a few other gems you need to checkout.

Coming soon will be the drama Acceptable Risk, the new program stars the outstanding young actress, Elaine Cassidy (The Paradise, No Offence) in wonderfully written and masterfully acted six-episode series one.

The series is a well-crafted thriller that follows Sarah Manning (Cassidy) as she comes to realize how little she knew about her husband, Lee, before he was murdered. Her growing suspicions around his death lead Sarah to confront a powerful conspiracy of corporate, police and political interests, extending from Dublin to Montreal, in which her own family may be complicit.

Also worth a look is Newton’s Law comes from the creators of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. As you might expect this legal drama, with more some very cleverly timed dark humor that makes the show quite compelling. The star of the show is Claudia Karvan (Jack Irish). The plotline, centers around a suburban solicitor who attempts to return to her briefly glorious career at the Bar.

Here are some of the other Acorn highlights courtesy of their public relations department.

November/December 2017

GEORGE GENTLY, Series 8

The final two feature-length episodes of the EDGAR®-winning BBC One detective series. Called “Great, bordering on brilliant” (Esquire) and an “excellent BBC detective series” (Los Angeles Times), Tony® nominee Martin Shaw returns for his final cases as North of England’s most upstanding detective, George Gently, again assisted by his trusted partner, Detective Inspector John Bacchus (Lee Ingleby, Line of Duty S4), and Detective Sergeant Rachel Coles (Lisa McGrillis). Richard Harrington (Poldark, Hinterland) guest stars.

LOVE, LIES and RECORDS

The new BBC One drama series from the pen of BAFTA award-winning writer Kay Mellor (The Syndicate) and starring Ashley Jensen (Agatha Raisin, Catastrophe). The six-part series follows Registrar Kate Dickenson (Jensen) as she tries to juggle her personal life with the daily dramas of births, marriages and deaths and the impact they have on her. The series co-stars Adrian Bower (Granchester, The Last Kingdom), Kenny Doughty (Vera, Stella), Rebecca Front (Doctor Thorne, War & Peace, Humans) and Mark Stanley (Dark River, Dickensian).

A PLACE TO CALL HOME, Season 5

Called an “instantly irresistible saga…captivatingly filmed, deeply romantic drama of immense intelligence distinguished by a uniformly superb cast” by The Wall Street Journal, Acorn TV’s addictive Aussie period drama returns starring Marta Dusseldorp (A Place to Call Home, Jack Irish) and Noni Hazlehurst (Little Fish). Against the backdrop of post-World War II Australia, A Place to Call Home follows Sarah Adams, a nurse who becomes involved in the affairs of the wealthy Bligh family. Dealing with themes such as anti-Semitism, sexuality, and social class, this rich and meaningful, high-quality production has been hailed as one of the best television series of 2015 by The Wall Street Journal. (12 EPS)

THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES, Series 4