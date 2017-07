Donald Trump Jr. is a lot like Jesus. If not for his dad, we wouldn’t even be talking about him. Also, he’s probably never read books.

On Thursday’s “President Show” on Comedy Central, President Donald Trump (played by Anthony Atamanuik) welcomes his son Donald Jr. (played by Adam Pally) to the Oval Office, despite the fact that his very presence makes Vice President Mike Pence ― and the entire country ― very uncomfortable.