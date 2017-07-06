POLITICS
Trump's Second Meeting With Angela Merkel Looked Even More Awkward Than His First

To say the least.

By Chris McGonigal

As President Donald Trump arrived in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday before the start of the G-20 summit, he posed for a photo op with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The two are not known for their warm demeanor toward each other, and the latest photos suggest nothing has changed since they first met at the White House in March. 

The following image is perhaps the definition of “awkward.”

MICHAEL KAPPELER/AFP/Getty Images
This is going well. 

 See more photos from their meeting below.

  • MATTHIAS SCHRADER/Getty Images
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive for a bilateral meeting on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 6, 2017.
  • MICHAEL KAPPELER/AFP/Getty Images
    The photo op went OK. 
  • MICHAEL KAPPELER/AFP/Getty Images
  • MATTHIAS SCHRADER/Getty Images
  • MATTHIAS SCHRADER/Getty Images
  • MATTHIAS SCHRADER/Getty Images
  • MATTHIAS SCHRADER/Getty Images
  • POOL / Reuters
  • MICHAEL KAPPELER/AFP/Getty Images

Chris McGonigal Photo Editor, HuffPost

