As President Donald Trump arrived in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday before the start of the G-20 summit, he posed for a photo op with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The two are not known for their warm demeanor toward each other, and the latest photos suggest nothing has changed since they first met at the White House in March.

The following image is perhaps the definition of “awkward.”

MICHAEL KAPPELER/AFP/Getty Images This is going well.

See more photos from their meeting below.