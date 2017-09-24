Donald Trump Repeats Call For NFL Boycott To Stop Anthem Protests

In a pair of early-morning tweets, President Donald Trump once again encouraged football fans to boycott the NFL if the league does not “fire or suspend” players who kneel during the national anthem to protest racism.

Trump argued that if fans take coordinated action, they “will see change take place fast.”

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

He went on to argue that the protests were partially responsible for what he asserted was declining public interest in NFL games.

...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

With the Twitter posts, Trump’s escalated his public campaign against the protests by athletes that he began with comments at a political rally in Alabama on Friday. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired?’” Trump said at the gathering.

His comments prompted an outpouring of criticism of Trump from several NFL players. And on Sunday the owner of one of the league’s most successful franchises joined that chorus. The New England Patriots ― the reigning Super Bowl champions ― released a statement from owner Robert Kraft, a friend and supporter of Trump’s, condemning Trump’s attacks.

“I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments made by the president on Friday,” Kraft said. “I am proud to be associate with so many players who make such tremendous contributions in positively impacting our communities.”

Kraft added that he backed the rights of players “to peacefully affect social change and raise awareness in a manner that they feel is most impactful.”

Statement from #Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/f5DJeK0Woj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017

NFL Commissioner Roger Gooddell on Saturday condemned Trump’s “divisive comments,” but refused to name him explicitly. And Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross also issued criticized the president’s “divisiveness” without naming him.

Trump’s crusade against the practice of kneeling during the national anthem began with his seemingly off-the-cuff remarks Friday at a rally on behalf of Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.), who is locked in a close race to hold onto his seat.

The president on Saturday tweeted that “if a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

Aaron Bernstein / Reuters President Donald Trump at the rally in Alabama on Friday where he began his attacks on athletes who protest racism by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.