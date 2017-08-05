Anderson Cooper doesn’t deny that Donald Trump deserves a vacation.

On Friday night, the host of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” broke down just why he wouldn’t lecture the president for heading to his New Jersey golf course for a 17-day trip.

What Cooper did take issue with, however, was Trump’s regular mocking of his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, whenever he took time off.

It appears that Cooper’s graphics team agreed, as they trolled the president’s past comments on Obama via a snarky chyron.