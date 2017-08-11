6 Trump Administration Climate Claims Exposed As Total Nonsense By Federal Report

The last few years have also seen record-breaking, climate-related, weather extremes, as well as the warmest years on record for the globe. ...

Global climate is projected to continue to change over this century and beyond. Even if humans immediately ceased emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, existing levels would commit the world to at least an additional 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit over this century relative to today. ...

The magnitude of climate change beyond the next few decades depends primarily on the amount of greenhouse (heat trapping) gases emitted globally and the sensitivity of Earth’s climate to those emissions. ...

Longer-term climate records indicate that average temperatures in recent decades over much of the world have been much higher than at any time in the past 1700 years or more.