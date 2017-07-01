Corey Lewandowski likened President Donald Trump to legendary late author Ernest Hemingway, and the Twitterverse just couldn’t cope.

Tweeters were quick to poke fun at Trump’s one-time campaign manager after he claimed his former boss was the “Ernest Hemingway of Twitter” on Friday night’s broadcast of “Hannity” on Fox News.

Lewandowski’s comment came during a gushingly pro-Trump chat with stand-in host Kimberly Guilfoyle and The Washington Times’ Charlie Hurt which centered on Trump’s Twitter feud with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Amid a barrage of amusing gifs, Twitter users gleefully imagined how Hemingway would have written about Trump and questioned if the commander in chief actually knew who the Nobel Prize-winning writer of “The Old Man And The Sea” even was.

See Lewandowski make his comment at the 6.06 mark in the clip above, and check out a sampling of the responses so far below:

"For whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee". If Trump is the Hemingway of Twitter, why is he screwing with Cuba? Hemingway loved Cuba. — DonBrunetti (@TenMonthBaby) July 1, 2017

He's not even the MARIEL Hemingway of Twitter https://t.co/y15ZKbn9bj — Bitter Script Reader (@BittrScrptReadr) July 1, 2017

Trump couldn't even spell Ernest Hemingway pic.twitter.com/vcm3CYe8D6 — MattRX 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@MRodrigoX) July 1, 2017

I feel like the phrase: "the Ernest Hemingway of Twitter" is an oxymoron. Heavy on the moron. — Kat Clarke Murray (@thisiskat) July 1, 2017

Hemingway??? Trump ain't even Ernest Goes To Camp!!! pic.twitter.com/htEvhNax1e — Attractive* Nuisance (@OMGFunkyKing) July 1, 2017

That is a terrible thing to say about the late Hemingway. Bad taste in mouth when thinking how trump and Hemingway relate — Punch yo bunz (@Thomzillahhh) July 1, 2017

Trump doesn't even know who Hemingway is. — Nervy Bastard (@NervyBastard) July 1, 2017

I think he meant George Hemingway, the English cricketer whose Wikipedia reads as confusing as a Trump tweet? https://t.co/qtEeHiGOwD pic.twitter.com/YrmU94d9iv — Dim Whitman (@Dim_Whitman) July 1, 2017

Yes, Trump's just like Hemingway only without the talent. — 🦎ue (@Stroppy_Girl) July 1, 2017