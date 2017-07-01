POLITICS
Tweeters Troll Corey Lewandowski For Calling Donald Trump 'Hemingway Of Twitter'

"Trump ain't even Ernest Goes To Camp!!!"

By Lee Moran

Corey Lewandowski likened President Donald Trump to legendary late author Ernest Hemingway, and the Twitterverse just couldn’t cope.

Tweeters were quick to poke fun at Trump’s one-time campaign manager after he claimed his former boss was the “Ernest Hemingway of Twitter” on Friday night’s broadcast of “Hannity” on Fox News.

Lewandowski’s comment came during a gushingly pro-Trump chat with stand-in host Kimberly Guilfoyle and The Washington Times’ Charlie Hurt which centered on Trump’s Twitter feud with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Amid a barrage of amusing gifs, Twitter users gleefully imagined how Hemingway would have written about Trump and questioned if the commander in chief actually knew who the Nobel Prize-winning writer of “The Old Man And The Sea” even was.

See Lewandowski make his comment at the 6.06 mark in the clip above, and check out a sampling of the responses so far below:

Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

