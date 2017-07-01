Corey Lewandowski likened President Donald Trump to legendary late author Ernest Hemingway, and the Twitterverse just couldn’t cope.
Tweeters were quick to poke fun at Trump’s one-time campaign manager after he claimed his former boss was the “Ernest Hemingway of Twitter” on Friday night’s broadcast of “Hannity” on Fox News.
Lewandowski’s comment came during a gushingly pro-Trump chat with stand-in host Kimberly Guilfoyle and The Washington Times’ Charlie Hurt which centered on Trump’s Twitter feud with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.
Amid a barrage of amusing gifs, Twitter users gleefully imagined how Hemingway would have written about Trump and questioned if the commander in chief actually knew who the Nobel Prize-winning writer of “The Old Man And The Sea” even was.
See Lewandowski make his comment at the 6.06 mark in the clip above, and check out a sampling of the responses so far below:
