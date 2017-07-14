The GOP’s replacement for the Affordable Care Act has yet to be approved. But on Friday, President Donald Trump appeared to prematurely condemn the effort to failure — via a single tweet:

Republicans Senators are working hard to get their failed ObamaCare replacement approved. I will be at my desk, pen in hand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

Trump more than likely meant to say that Republican senators were working hard to get enough votes for their replacement of what he dubbed the “failed ObamaCare.”

However, hundreds of Twitter users gleefully pointed out that grammar matters:

I also like how you say "their failed Obamacare replacement".



You're right! It IS a failed replacement for Obamacare! — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) July 14, 2017

Adjective placement is important https://t.co/eu1JIdiECo — Alana HorowitzSatlin (@achorowitz) July 14, 2017

So their replacement is a failure? #grammar — Judi Lembke (@JudiLembke) July 14, 2017

Indeed it is a failed replacement for Obamacare. Why would they want to replace it with something worse? — Justyn Barnes (@justynbarnes) July 14, 2017

You're so bad at English. — Michael Freeman (@realmikefreeman) July 14, 2017

I approve the way he worded this. — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) July 14, 2017

Poetic and accurate AF 👌🏾 — David Oliver Willis (@DavidOliverW) July 14, 2017

You're right, theirs is a failed plan. — Joey (@viserov) July 14, 2017

glad to see you pointing out that the obamacare replacement is a failure — jalon kollmansberger (@jkollmansberger) July 14, 2017

Haha failed replacement. — KimboDiddleyDoo🖤 (@KimboDiddleyDoo) July 14, 2017

Which is failed, Obamacare or their replacement? You know your tweet suggests the latter right? — philip senior (@philsenior77) July 14, 2017

You really should have thought about wording a little more on this one 😂 — Elle (@ElleMN_) July 14, 2017

It's definitely a failed replacement bill. — Nicholas H Wolfinger (@NickWolfinger) July 14, 2017

In subsequent tweets, Trump put the pressure on fellow Republicans and Vice President Mike Pence to get the job done:

So impt Rep Senators, under leadership of @SenateMajLdr McConnell get healthcare plan approved. After 7yrs of O'Care disaster, must happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

After all of these years of suffering thru ObamaCare, Republican Senators must come through as they have promised! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

.@VP Mike Pence is working hard on HealthCare and getting our wonderful Republican Senators to do what is right for the people. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

With Trump currently in France, some tweeters asked when he planned on returning to his desk:

No. You are in France. So... not at your desk. — Marcel Steeman (@msteeman) July 14, 2017

Others pondered whether he had made a mistake in the second sentence of his original tweet:

But do you also have an apple 🍎? pic.twitter.com/J0AVBeUtpQ — STUIE (@stuartmorris12) July 14, 2017

penis* in hand — Danielle Sandler (@daniellesandler) July 14, 2017