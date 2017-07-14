The GOP’s replacement for the Affordable Care Act has yet to be approved. But on Friday, President Donald Trump appeared to prematurely condemn the effort to failure — via a single tweet:
Trump more than likely meant to say that Republican senators were working hard to get enough votes for their replacement of what he dubbed the “failed ObamaCare.”
However, hundreds of Twitter users gleefully pointed out that grammar matters:
In subsequent tweets, Trump put the pressure on fellow Republicans and Vice President Mike Pence to get the job done:
With Trump currently in France, some tweeters asked when he planned on returning to his desk:
Others pondered whether he had made a mistake in the second sentence of his original tweet:
