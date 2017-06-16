Here's A Glimpse Of Donald Trump's Financial Interests

The Office of Government Ethics released President Donald Trump’s 2017 financial disclosure report on Friday, providing a glimpse into the president’s financial interests.
The release comes amid an investigation into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Trump has thus far refused to release his tax returns, breaking with decades of precedent for presidential nominees.
You can read the document below. If you see something interesting or notable, let us know at scoops@huffingtonpost.com.
