President Donald Trump sent off a series of angry tweets about the media and Democrats hours before he was set to attend a historic Group of 20 summit meeting in Hamburg, Germany on Friday.

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful!

I will represent our country well and fight for its interests! Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares! We will #MAGA !

Friday morning marks Trump’s first state meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is accused of attempting to interfere in last year’s election. Putin is said to have directed cyberattacks on Democrats in order to help Trump win. Trump is expected to discuss the Kremlin’s role in the Syria’s brutal civil war as well as its annexation of Crimea, but it’s unclear if the election meddling will come up.