President Donald Trump sent off a series of angry tweets about the media and Democrats hours before he was set to attend a historic Group of 20 summit meeting in Hamburg, Germany on Friday.
Friday morning marks Trump’s first state meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is accused of attempting to interfere in last year’s election. Putin is said to have directed cyberattacks on Democrats in order to help Trump win. Trump is expected to discuss the Kremlin’s role in the Syria’s brutal civil war as well as its annexation of Crimea, but it’s unclear if the election meddling will come up.
“I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin,” he said in a tweet. “Much to discuss.”
Trump is deeply unpopular worldwide, particularly in Germany where thousands of people on Thursday night protested his visit. He’s also repeatedly clashed with German Chancellor Angel Merkel and other world leaders over key issues like immigration, trade, and climate change.
