Trump Cranks Out Baffling Statement After Another Day Of White House Chaos

President Donald Trump on Monday attempted some damage control on Twitter.
It didn’t go well.
Amid the turbulence of White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci’s ouster after only 10 days on the job, top Republicans fretting about a White House in “chaos,” and Trump’s continued plunge in the polls, the president called it a “great day.”
The tweet drew tens of thousands of reactions in less than an hour. Here’s some of that response:
