Donald Trump: Senate Republicans 'Have Not Done Their Job' On Obamacare

President Donald Trump called out Senate Republicans for not yet repealing Obamacare.

Trump gave a public statement after meeting with a group of people the White House called “victims” of Obamacare on Monday. Trump said Senate Republicans have so far “not done their job in ending the Obamacare nightmare.”

But he also criticized Democrats in his remarks, calling them “obstructionists.”

“The Senate is very close to the votes it needs to pass a replacement. The problem is, we have zero help from the Democrats,” he said.

“They run out [and] they say death death death, but Obamacare is death,” Trump added.

"For the past 17 years, Obamacare has wreaked havoc..." pic.twitter.com/6VfFsZV8V0 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 24, 2017

Trump said every promise made during the implementation of the Affordable Care Act was “a big, fat, ugly lie.”

“For the past 17 years, Obamacare has wreaked havoc on the lives of innocent hardworking Americans,” Trump mistakenly said in his statement, which he read from a teleprompter in the White House. (It’s been a law for seven years.)

Tom Price, secretary of health and human services, and Vice President Mike Pence both spoke before Trump, praising his work and “positive vision” on health care.