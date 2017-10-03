“I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack,” he said.

The comments follow a public lashing Trump gave to San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz after she begged the U.S. government for help. Instead, Trump attacked her on Twitter while at his New Jersey golf resort.

Retired Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré tore down the president’s tweets.

“The mayor’s living on a cot, and I hope the president has a good day at golf,” Honoré told CNN.

At least now the people of Puerto Rico have some towels to help clean up the mess Trump has exacerbated.