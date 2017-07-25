Donald Trump 'Disappointed' In Jeff Sessions But Won't Fire Him — For Now

President Donald Trump on Tuesday was noncommittal on whether he still had confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, after repeatedly expressing displeasure in Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the ongoing investigations into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian officials.

“We will see what happens. Time will tell. Time will tell,” Trump said, after dodging questions on whether he would fire Sessions.

At a joint press conference with Lebanon’s prime minister, Trump received multiple questions on Sessions, whom he admitted in a New York Times interview he would not have appointed had he known beforehand about the recusal.

When asked by Bloomberg’s Margaret Talev whether he was letting Sessions “twist in the wind,” Trump said: “I don’t think I’m doing that.”

But he would not say outright whether he planned to fire Sessions.

Instead, Trump reiterated that he was “disappointed” in Sessions’ recusal, and as he asserted last week to the Times, “would have picked someone else.”

Trump added that Sessions needs to be “much tougher on the leaks from the intelligence agencies,” echoing several of his tweets this week bullying Sessions, including one in which he called him “beleaguered.”

Sessions recused himself from the investigation in March, after he was found not to have disclosed multiple meetings he had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. He also cited his role as an adviser in Trump’s campaign.